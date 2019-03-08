Film writer and producer in Q&A at capel

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 17 March 2019

Iwan Rheon in Hurricane. Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB

Iwan Rheon in Hurricane. Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB

Head Gear Films/IMDB

The Suffolk-born writer and a producer of hit wartime film Hurricane will join the audience at a screening of the film in Capel St Mary library.

The film tells then story of a Polish squadron flying Hurricane fighter planes with the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDBThe film tells then story of a Polish squadron flying Hurricane fighter planes with the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB

Alastair Galbraith and Matthew White will take part in a Q&A after the film is screened there on Tuesday March 19.

The 2018 film, which features Games of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, is based on the true story of a team of Polish pilots who fought with the Royal Air Force in the Battle of Britain.

Alistair is an actor and writer from East Bergholt and Matthew White is a producer from Brantham.

The event is hosted by Friends of Capel Library with a fully licensed bar. Doors open at 7pm and the film starts at 7.30pm.

The film is based on the true story of Polish pilots who escaped the Nazi invasion of their country to fly for the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDBThe film is based on the true story of Polish pilots who escaped the Nazi invasion of their country to fly for the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB

Tickets can be bought in advance from the library at £4 for members and £4.50 for non-members. Alternatively, tickets will be available on the door at the cost of £5.

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Did you witness a police chase in Braintree town centre?

Officers are searching for two men after a car crashed into multiple vehicles in Railway Street in Braintree after failing to stop for police Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘It’s great to show what I’m capable of’ – Suffolk star Allen dominates at UFC London, while Till suffers upset KO

Suffolk's Arnold Allen, right, is now 5-0 in the UFC. Picture: BRETT KING

Film writer and producer in Q&A at capel

Iwan Rheon in Hurricane. Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB

Orwell Bridge re-opens following strong winds

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened to traffic this evening Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man in serious condition after house fire

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and Forensic Services are on scene at the two-storey home.
