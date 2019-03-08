Film writer and producer in Q&A at capel

Iwan Rheon in Hurricane. Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB Head Gear Films/IMDB

The Suffolk-born writer and a producer of hit wartime film Hurricane will join the audience at a screening of the film in Capel St Mary library.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The film tells then story of a Polish squadron flying Hurricane fighter planes with the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB The film tells then story of a Polish squadron flying Hurricane fighter planes with the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB

Alastair Galbraith and Matthew White will take part in a Q&A after the film is screened there on Tuesday March 19.

The 2018 film, which features Games of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, is based on the true story of a team of Polish pilots who fought with the Royal Air Force in the Battle of Britain.

Alistair is an actor and writer from East Bergholt and Matthew White is a producer from Brantham.

The event is hosted by Friends of Capel Library with a fully licensed bar. Doors open at 7pm and the film starts at 7.30pm.

The film is based on the true story of Polish pilots who escaped the Nazi invasion of their country to fly for the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB The film is based on the true story of Polish pilots who escaped the Nazi invasion of their country to fly for the Royal Air Force Picture: Head Gear Films/IMDB

Tickets can be bought in advance from the library at £4 for members and £4.50 for non-members. Alternatively, tickets will be available on the door at the cost of £5.