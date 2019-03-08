Film writer and producer in Q&A at capel
PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 17 March 2019
Head Gear Films/IMDB
The Suffolk-born writer and a producer of hit wartime film Hurricane will join the audience at a screening of the film in Capel St Mary library.
Alastair Galbraith and Matthew White will take part in a Q&A after the film is screened there on Tuesday March 19.
The 2018 film, which features Games of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, is based on the true story of a team of Polish pilots who fought with the Royal Air Force in the Battle of Britain.
Alistair is an actor and writer from East Bergholt and Matthew White is a producer from Brantham.
The event is hosted by Friends of Capel Library with a fully licensed bar. Doors open at 7pm and the film starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets can be bought in advance from the library at £4 for members and £4.50 for non-members. Alternatively, tickets will be available on the door at the cost of £5.