Teenage girl arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of Liam Taylor 19, who died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a pub in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two men were stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Two men were stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Liam Taylor, 19, from Chelmsford, was stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle on Friday, January 31.

Another man, also 19, was treated with stab wounds following the incident.

The teenage girl from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder this morning, Tuesday March 31.

She remains in custody for questioning.

Earlier this year, two men were charged with murder in connection with Mr Taylor’s death.

Daniel Dadan, 18, of Bramble Road, Witham, was charged with murder, assaulting an emergency worker and attempted murder.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in March where he was remanded in custody.

Ryan Filby, 20, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, was also charged with murder and was remanded in custody following a court hearing.