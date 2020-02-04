E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police search for 20-year-old in connection with murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 14:40 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 04 February 2020

Essex Police are searching for Ryan Filby, 20, in connection with a murder investigation. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Investigators are looking to find a 20-year-old man who they want to speak to in connection with a murder investigation.

Essex police want to speak to Ryan Filby, 20, in relation to the death of Liam Taylor, 19, from Chelmsford, on Friday, January 31.

On the day, officers responded to reports that two men were stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, at about 8pm in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They both have been released on bail until Tuesday, February 25.

Essex police are continuing to carry out increased patrols in Chelmsford and are using stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act in two estates.

These orders run until 3pm in Melbourne Estate and 4pm in Springfield Estate today, January 4.

Anyone with further information about the whereabouts of Mr Filby is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or visit this website.

