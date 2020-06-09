21-year-old arrested in connection with fatal stabbing outside pub

Flowers and and a picture left near to the scene where a man, named locally as Liam Taylor 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a pub in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liam Taylor, 19, from Chelmsford, was stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle on Friday, January 31.

Another man, also 19, was treated with stab wounds following the incident.

A 21-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on Tuesday, June 9 on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier this week, two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Two men were also charged with murder in connection with Mr Taylor’s death earlier this year.

Daniel Dadan, 18, of Bramble Road, Witham, was charged with murder, assaulting an emergency worker and attempted murder.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in March, where he was remanded in custody.

Ryan Filby, 20, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, was also charged with murder and was remanded in custody following a court hearing.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in March and was later bailed.