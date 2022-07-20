World War Two veteran Arthur marks 100th birthday

Mr Disney celebrated his 100th birthday alongside close family at Woodfield Court Residential Home in Stowmarket - Credit: April Fella

A Second World War veteran celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family on Saturday.

Arthur Disney was born into a family of three boys and three girls on July 16 1922 in Lowestoft.

His father, a Merchant Navy sailor during the First World War, disappeared following his recuperation from injuries sustained during a torpedo attack.

Mr Disney and his siblings, who had no contact with their mother, were subsequently raised in children's homes.

"They had some horrible times there", said his niece, Angela Fella.

His niece, Angela Fella, said: "He got all his photo albums out and we were all just looking at his life through pictures" - Credit: April Fella

"There were some awful people working those homes.

"But it made Arthur so resilient from a young age, which is something he still carries with him today."

Having moved to London and worked on the buses for a number of years, Mr Disney was eventually called up for national service.

He joined the 1st Battalion of the Suffolk Regiment and was a part of the early waves that landed at Normandy on D-Day.

While in France, he sustained injuries from a mine explosion and went on to recuperate in Ormskirk, close to Liverpool.

By the time he was sent back to the frontlines, the allies had made significant progress in pushing the German Army back.

After the war, Mr Disney was stationed in areas such as Palestine and Egypt on a number of peacekeeping missions.

"He loved his time in the military", said Angela.

"He wanted to sign up for longer, but his wife said no.

"She said she'd been on her own for far too long."

Mr Disney asked family members how the Queen knew it was his 100th birthday - Credit: Angela Fella

Once he returned to England, Mr Disney joined Barclays bank in London, where he worked until his retirement in his late 60s.

Following the passing of his wife in 1990, the Lowestoft native returned to Suffolk to be closer to his sister, Jean Bray.

He now lives at Woodfield Court Residential Home in Stowmarket, where he celebrated his 100th birthday.

"He got all his photo albums out and we were all just looking at his life through pictures", said Angela.

"When he got his letter from the Queen, he asked me: 'how did she know?'"

"It was lovely."

Angela said Mr Disney's tip for reaching the milestone is to avoid worrying about things too much.

"He always says to me, 'what are you worrying about?'

"He's done so much that, to him, it's a sense of, 'with all I've been through, some things are just not important enough for me to worry about'."