E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Church to honour airman killed in blazing plane that crash landed in village

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 November 2020

Doug Vince aged 16 as part of the Home Guard. Picture: DOUG VINCE

Doug Vince aged 16 as part of the Home Guard. Picture: DOUG VINCE

Archant

A veteran has shared the tragic story of how his fellow airman died when their bomber plane was shot down in flames over Suffolk in World War Two.

Kersey Church was a beacon for pilots during the second world war. Picture: RACHEL WELLSKersey Church was a beacon for pilots during the second world war. Picture: RACHEL WELLS

Doug Vince, who now lives in Chattisham and is 98, served as a flight engineer during the war on board a Stirling heavy bomber.

He was heading back to Britain after his second bombing raid in 1944 when the plane was shot at and severely damaged.

A fire raged on board and Mr Vince fought to try and save his friend Mick McGovern who was trapped in the rear gunner seat of the aircraft.

Extraordinarily, the pilot glimpsed the lights of Kersey Church beneath them, a beacon which was lit up by powerful search lights, and aimed for the nearest landing strip.

The Stirling bomber landed at Shepherds Grove airfield and Doug Vince was badly burned. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Stirling bomber landed at Shepherds Grove airfield and Doug Vince was badly burned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

While the rest of the crew miraculously survived the landing, Mr McGovern died in the fire and Mr Vince suffered severe burns to his hand.

“You had to be brave to fly in a Stirling,” he said.

“As a flight engineer, you were there for six hours on a flight, sitting behind the wireless operator seat.

You may also want to watch:

“We were shot at as we were coming into land, in the funnel as we called it.

“I didn’t see the Kersey Church beacon myself.

“We landed on fire. I grabbed a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but it was red hot and burned my hand.”

Kersey Church, where Mr Vince is a member, is set to open an art exhibition to celebrate the building’s wartime history as a guiding light for returning pilots.

The installation originally planned to suspend 89 ceramic and copper doves to mark each of those on the church’s role of honour from the ceiling, lit up by search lights.

However, after hearing the Suffolk veteran’s incredible story, a 90th dove has been created in silver and ceramic to honour Mr McGovern.

Mr Vince added: “This art exhibition brings it all back.

“It is important to remember the brave men who died - but I must say I don’t wish to remember everything myself.”

The church’s Rev Jackson Crompton-Battersby described the church beacon as the ‘white cliffs of Dover for Suffolk’.

The exhibition will last one month to mark Remembrance Sunday and the official opening will be broadcast live on the church’s website on Sunday, November 8, from 10.45am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Two big refereeing cost Town dear at Sunderland

Jack Lankester tackles back at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Two big refereeing cost Town dear at Sunderland

Jack Lankester tackles back at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One lane of A12 carriageway remains closed following collision

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former pig sty to be demolished to make way for homes

The new homes are set to be built in Gislingham Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Church to honour airman killed in blazing plane that crash landed in village

Doug Vince aged 16 as part of the Home Guard. Picture: DOUG VINCE

‘It was all worth it’ – Childhood sweethearts share IVF joy after years of disappointment

Hayley Butcher with her daughters Maddion and Everlyn. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN