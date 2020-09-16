E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Expected loss of Welsh power station has ‘serious ramifications’ for Sizewell C, say supporters

PUBLISHED: 09:04 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 16 September 2020

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station could look like Picture: EDF Energy

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station could look like Picture: EDF Energy

Archant

Archant

Supporters of Sizewell C say that jobs for the proposed power station have become more crucial than ever ahead of an announcement that is expected to see the scrapping of a station in Wales.

It had been hoped that thousands of jobs would be created at the Wylfa station on Angelsey in North Wales by Japanese firm Hitachi.

However, the tech giant is expected to announce today that it has scrapped plans for the station.

Work on the Wylfa Newydd project had already been suspended after Hitachi failed to reach a funding agreement with the UK Government, but the planning process continued.

The decision has led to concerns here in Suffolk from supporters of the proposed Sizewell C station.

Cameron Gilmour, spokesman for the Sizewell C Consortium - which represents around 100 businesses and unions backing the construction of Sizewell C- said he was concerned about the impact the loss of Wylfa could have.

“This news will have serious ramifications for companies both in Wales and across the UK,” said Mr Gilmour.

“The Wylfa nuclear project would have been another important milestone for the UK’s nuclear supply chain and would have created thousands of jobs.

“Unless Sizewell C, a replica of the under-construction Hinkley Point C, is given the go-ahead, there is now a serious risk to the future of the UK’s civil nuclear construction capability and the tens of thousands of jobs that go with it.”

Stephen Crabb, chairman of the Welsh Affairs Committee, said; “The decision of Hitachi to pull out of the Wylfa nuclear project is a blow for Wales and the UK’s ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“This was set to be the largest energy project Wales had ever seen with a positive impact on skills and employment in the region.

“Reassurances were made of Hitachi’s commitment to the project over the summer that gave hope to the workers who’d be needed to construct it and the high-skilled employees who would run it.

“With the nation’s remaining nuclear plants ageing and the need for low-carbon, high-yield plants needed to replace them urgent, it has never been more important than now to ensure energy security.”

Wylfa’s developer Horizon Nuclear, which is owned by Hitachi, declined to comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

