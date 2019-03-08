See inside this seaside home which could be yours for £2million

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS Jackson-Stops

A stunning grade II listed building in the heart of Aldeburgh has gone on the market - offering sea views, a swimming pool, seven bedrooms and even its own wine cellar.

Wyndham House is prominently placed at the end of the High Street, just steps away from the seafront and within sight of the beach.

The elegant Georgian town house is understood to date back to 1790 - presenting 5,600sq ft of accomodation which stretches across four floors and is all set within delightful walled gardens.

When you step inside, the property features a central reception hall which leads to three different reception rooms - one dining room with a feature sash window, an elegant drawing room and a games room/sitting room.

The sitting room could have also been called the ballroom and is suitable for a variety of uses with central French windows which open onto a secluded garden terrace.

The building features high ceilings and light spaces throughout - finished off with a well-equipped kitchen from where there are attractive views across the garden, together with a rear hall and a pair of cloakrooms.

Heading up to the first and second floors there are a total of seven bedrooms and three bathrooms - many of which enjoy views of the seafront and beyond.

The landing on the second floor is wide enough to be used as a study area, with access to a roof decking which enjoys beautiful views overlooking the beach.

The basement has recently been refurbished with a wine cellar and a laundry, as well as offering access to a scullery/workshop with an external access.

The property has a private driveway which sweeps to an extensive parking courtyard.

Iron gates open up the courtyard into stunning gardens, with a central swimming pool overlooked by a summer house.

