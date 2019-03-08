Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:30 11 April 2019

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Jackson-Stops

A stunning grade II listed building in the heart of Aldeburgh has gone on the market - offering sea views, a swimming pool, seven bedrooms and even its own wine cellar.

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh with seafront views. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh with seafront views. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House is prominently placed at the end of the High Street, just steps away from the seafront and within sight of the beach.

The elegant Georgian town house is understood to date back to 1790 - presenting 5,600sq ft of accomodation which stretches across four floors and is all set within delightful walled gardens.

When you step inside, the property features a central reception hall which leads to three different reception rooms - one dining room with a feature sash window, an elegant drawing room and a games room/sitting room.

The sitting room could have also been called the ballroom and is suitable for a variety of uses with central French windows which open onto a secluded garden terrace.

Wyndham House is up for sale in Aldeburgh for £2million offering a pool and seafront views. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House is up for sale in Aldeburgh for £2million offering a pool and seafront views. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

The building features high ceilings and light spaces throughout - finished off with a well-equipped kitchen from where there are attractive views across the garden, together with a rear hall and a pair of cloakrooms.

Heading up to the first and second floors there are a total of seven bedrooms and three bathrooms - many of which enjoy views of the seafront and beyond.

The landing on the second floor is wide enough to be used as a study area, with access to a roof decking which enjoys beautiful views overlooking the beach.

The basement has recently been refurbished with a wine cellar and a laundry, as well as offering access to a scullery/workshop with an external access.

This stunning property Wyndham House has its own wine cellar and is on the market in Aldeburgh for £2million. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSThis stunning property Wyndham House has its own wine cellar and is on the market in Aldeburgh for £2million. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

The property has a private driveway which sweeps to an extensive parking courtyard.

Iron gates open up the courtyard into stunning gardens, with a central swimming pool overlooked by a summer house.

The property in the centre of Aldeburgh has 0.4 acres of land. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSThe property in the centre of Aldeburgh has 0.4 acres of land. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh offering four floors and seafront views. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh offering four floors and seafront views. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House in Aldeburgh has three reception rooms and seven bathrooms. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House in Aldeburgh has three reception rooms and seven bathrooms. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

The stunning property looks over the Aldeburgh seafront. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSThe stunning property looks over the Aldeburgh seafront. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House in Aldeburgh has seven bedrooms across the first and second floor. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House in Aldeburgh has seven bedrooms across the first and second floor. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh for £2million with a pool and panoramic views of the beach. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh for £2million with a pool and panoramic views of the beach. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh and is on the market for £2million. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh and is on the market for £2million. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

Wyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh and is just steps away from the seafront. Picture: JACKSON - STOPSWyndham House is for sale in Aldeburgh and is just steps away from the seafront. Picture: JACKSON - STOPS

