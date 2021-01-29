News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
X-Factor's Jon Guelas comes full circle as solo artist

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:00 PM January 29, 2021   
Suffolk singer and songwriter, Jon Guelas, who is preparing to release his debut solo single

Suffolk singer and songwriter, Jon Guelas, who has just released his debut single - Credit: Pixel Pro Media

A former X-Factor boyband star is going it alone three years after reaching the live finals.

Jon Guelas, 20, whose family live near Haverhill, has spoken of his excitement as he releases his debut single as a solo artist.

He made it to the live finals of the hit ITV show in 2018 with United Vibe, under the mentorship of former Take That star Robbie Williams.

Jon showcases his foray as a singer/songwriter with Wonderland, which is released today on all streaming platforms.

It comes just over a year after the band went their separate ways to pursue solo careers.

Speaking ahead of the release, Jon said: “It has been a crazy last 12 months. I loved my time with United Vibe and we remain really good friends who support each other.

“But I originally signed up for X-Factor as a soloist and so I have now come full circle.

“It has been frustrating because the pandemic meant I couldn’t understandably do any concerts or public appearances.

“But I am really excited about the single coming out and what lies ahead in the months to come.”

The artist revealed he is now hoping to follow the guidance of his former TV mentor, Robbie.

Jon said: “I always remember the best piece of advice Robbie gave me was when he told me that he was an introvert who completely changed when he went on stage.

“He told me to go and do the same, let myself go, enjoy it and sing like you are singing in the bedroom.

“I’ve taken a year out to find myself – as an artist and as a person. Writing songs on my own has meant a big change but I have really enjoyed the creative process.

“While I have not been able to perform, the events of the last year have meant I have really focused on myself and made me even more driven.”

After leaving X-Factor, Jon and United Vibe toured Asia and performed in front of 70,000 people at Hyde Park in London.

After agreeing to pursue solo careers in January 2020, Jon penned his debut solo single when he was getting over a heartbreak.

But rather than being a mournful and melancholic lookback, Jon said: “Although I was going through a heartbreak, I didn’t want it to be a sad song – especially during these times.

“I wanted to put a positive spin on it. Even when a relationship ends, you can think back to a time when everything was perfect and you were in a 'wonderland'.”

Wonderland officially comes out today, January 29, with a music video then being released on his official VEVO channel.

