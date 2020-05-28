E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion plans new protest after developer reveals centuries-old oak trees will be axed

PUBLISHED: 05:25 29 May 2020

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion began protecting the trees in Thurston in March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion began protecting the trees in Thurston in March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Extinction Rebellion (XR) is to mount a fresh protest to protect centuries-old oak trees which are set to be axed, despite authorities saying they could be saved.

The protestors say the trees do not need to be removed to make way for any development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe protestors say the trees do not need to be removed to make way for any development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Persimmon Homes has planning permission to remove two oak trees in Ixworth Road, Thurston, to make way for a new cycle and footpath as part of their adjacent College Park 250 homes development.

The developer says it is imperative they are removed, as they would present a road safety issue - but protestors are planning to protect them again from next week.

XR protestors began shielding a number of trees, believed to be around 300 years old, along the road at the start of March.

Some protestors even perched themselves in the trees to prevent contractors from commencing work.

Some protestors even climbed the trees to prevent them from being axed Picture: ARCHANTSome protestors even climbed the trees to prevent them from being axed Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Extinction Rebellion climb in oak trees to protect them from being axed for new path

The plan appeared to have succeeded after Mid Suffolk District Council said they would “explore other options” for the path that would not require any trees to be removed.

You may also want to watch:

However Persimmon has now written to Thurston residents explaining their intention to commence work on felling two of the oak trees closest to the housing development.

The developer also confirmed it is still looking at developing an alternative plan that would retain some trees near Thurston Community College, in Ixworth Road, and have said another in the road is being retained.

A Persimmon spokesman said: “Work will resume on June 1 to complete the tree clearance started in February, in line with the planning consent for the College Park development.

“We would like to thank everyone who has worked with us to reach a solution which satisfies all parties, especially the local residents for their patience and understanding.”

In response, XR protestors have announced they plan to head back to Ixworth Road on Monday to prevent the trees being axed, believing retaining them would not present any visibility issues to drivers.

Jen Tooke-Marchant, who shielded the trees in March, said: “Public opinion is strongly opposed to any more felling of trees.”

Wendy Turner, Green Party councillor for Mid Suffolk, added: “Preservation of trees has to be at the centre of our aim to be carbon neutral, along with the safety of walkers and cyclists. “The planning decision to allow Persimmon to fell the trees was given a few years ago, and since then the government and our own local council have declared a climate and biodiversity emergency, which should now be taken into consideration.”

MORE: Extinction Rebellion tree-climbing protest forces council into rethink over path

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Parkland to be reopened by National Trust – but stately homes still closed

Ickworth Park and gardens are to be reopened by the National Trust next week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk gets 60 requests for road and pavement work in handful of days for lockdown easing

Suffolk County Council said it had more than 60 requests for road and pavement measures for easing lockdown under the Safer Spaces scheme. Picture: ARCHANT

Warnings for cannabis possession reach five-year high across Suffolk

Recent rises in the police precept component of council tax allowed investment in proactive drugs policing, said the force Picture: PA WIRE

Extinction Rebellion plans new protest after developer reveals centuries-old oak trees will be axed

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion began protecting the trees in Thurston in March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

LISTEN: The views of Suffolk school leaders as some pupils return on June 1

Suffolk school leaders have discussed the issues around pupils returning to school in our online Open House debate. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.
Drive 24