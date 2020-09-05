Deliveries of your EADT and many national newspapers delayed by Extinction Rebellion protest

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Archant

Deliveries of your East Anglian Daily Times will be delayed today due to an Extinction Rebellion protest in Hertfordshire, where the title is printed.

Protesters blockaded two major printing presses overnight to stop a range of national newspapers reaching newsstands on Saturday.

However, a number of local titles, including the East Anglian Daily Times, Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are printed at the same site and have been affected by the disruption.

More than 100 protesters used vehicles and bamboo lock-ons to block roads outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Knowsley, near Liverpool.

Hertfordshire Police said delivery lorries had not left the Broxbourne site as of 6am on Saturday, and 13 arrests had been made.

The EADT has now been printed at a different site, but this means today’s deliveries will be delayed.

Unfortunately, the forced relocation also means that Heaven magazine will not be inside the newspaper as usual. We will include this with Monday’s EADT instead, and we apologise to readers.

The presses print the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp’s titles including The Sun, The Times, The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times, as well as The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, and the London Evening Standard.

XR say the protest was held because of the national titles‘ ”failure to report on the climate & ecological emergency”.

Hertfordshire Police say officers were called to Great Eastern Road near the Broxbourne plant around 10pm, where they found around 100 protesters who had “secured themselves to structures and one another”.

Hertfordshire Police assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill said officers were “working to facilitate the rights of both the protesters and those affected by their presence” but protesters were not cooperating.

“The rights to protest are well established in this country and we remain committed to facilitating peaceful protest and ensuring compliance,” he said in a statement.

“However, at this time, the group are not engaging with us and the protest is causing major disruption to local businesses.

“At this time, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and we anticipate more arrests will be made.

“I’d like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion, ensuring minimum disruption to the affected businesses.”

A spokesperson for Newsprinters said: “Overnight printing at two Newsprinters plants was disrupted by activity by Extinction Rebellion. Thanks to other industry partners, printing was transferred to other sites.

“We apologise sincerely to any readers of The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times who may be unable to buy their usual newspaper this morning due to late deliveries.

“Our teams are working to get newspapers delivered to retailers as soon as possible this morning.

“This attack on all of the free press impacted many workers going about their jobs. Overnight print workers, delivery drivers, wholesale workers and retail newsagents have faced delays and financial penalty.”