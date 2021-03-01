Two people travelling on yacht rescued by lifeboat crews
- Credit: RNLI/Trevor Halls
Two people who were on board a yacht which got into difficulty in the water just off Holland-on-Sea had to be rescued by lifeboat crews.
The Irene Muriel Rees and her crew assisted the 8.5m yacht with two people on board on the afternoon of Saturday, February 27, shortly before 4pm.
Dover Coastguard made the request for the volunteer crew to launch after the vessel, which was heading from Brightlingsea to Walton Backwaters, reported it was in difficulty.
The yacht was found just off the Holland-on-Sea radar mast and a rope was used to bring the vessel back to safety.
It was then moored back at Walton Backwaters.
The lifeboat, which was on its first callout of 2021, returned to her berth and was ready for service again just before 7pm.
On the way the lifeboat crew were also requested by the coastguard to investigate an object in the water off East Terrace, Walton which had been reported by members of the public.
It was found to be a small tree branch.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: "During the coronavirus emergency our lifeboats will continue to launch to those in peril at sea.
"We urge you to follow government instructions. But if you are at the coast, please take extra care and follow safety advice."