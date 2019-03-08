E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Total power failure' on yacht leads to RNLI rescue

PUBLISHED: 15:23 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 07 August 2019

The lifeboat towed the yacht back to safer waters after its total power failure left it bobbing on rough seas Picture: CLACTON RNLI

CLACTON RNLI

A boat "totally at the mercy of the elements" off the Essex coast was rescued by RNLI volunteers.

Winds of 25 knots - about 30mph - were whipping the yacht that was stranded off the coast of Essex Picture: CLACTON RNLIWinds of 25 knots - about 30mph - were whipping the yacht that was stranded off the coast of Essex Picture: CLACTON RNLI

Rescuers from Clacton RNLI were called out on Tuesday, August 6 to a 28-foot yacht which had lost power and was unable to set its anchor down.

After confusion surrounding the yacht's location the lifeboat was eventually found, one-mile south east of Frinton-On-Sea's Connaught Ave.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "Once alongside, a crew member was placed aboard the yacht, which was totally at the mercy of the elements.

"They checked on the welfare of the occupant and made preparations for a tow towards Harwich."

The lifeboat was met by colleagues from Walton & Frinton RNLI at Pye End buoy, three miles north of the Naze Tower.

The tow was transferred for the onward journey to Shotley Marina.

While returning to station after transferring the tow, Clacton RNLI was requested to check on the welfare of another yacht off the Naze, after 999 calls had been received.

Clacton RNLI went to the aid of a 28-foot yacht that suffered a total power failure on August 6 Picture: CLACTON RNLIClacton RNLI went to the aid of a 28-foot yacht that suffered a total power failure on August 6 Picture: CLACTON RNLI

They were guided onto the yacht in question by the Clacton Coastguard mobile unit.

All was well aboard the yacht, allowing the crew to return to station.

