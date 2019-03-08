'Total power failure' on yacht leads to RNLI rescue
PUBLISHED: 15:23 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 07 August 2019
CLACTON RNLI
A boat "totally at the mercy of the elements" off the Essex coast was rescued by RNLI volunteers.
Rescuers from Clacton RNLI were called out on Tuesday, August 6 to a 28-foot yacht which had lost power and was unable to set its anchor down.
After confusion surrounding the yacht's location the lifeboat was eventually found, one-mile south east of Frinton-On-Sea's Connaught Ave.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: "Once alongside, a crew member was placed aboard the yacht, which was totally at the mercy of the elements.
"They checked on the welfare of the occupant and made preparations for a tow towards Harwich."
The lifeboat was met by colleagues from Walton & Frinton RNLI at Pye End buoy, three miles north of the Naze Tower.
The tow was transferred for the onward journey to Shotley Marina.
While returning to station after transferring the tow, Clacton RNLI was requested to check on the welfare of another yacht off the Naze, after 999 calls had been received.
They were guided onto the yacht in question by the Clacton Coastguard mobile unit.
All was well aboard the yacht, allowing the crew to return to station.