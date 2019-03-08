Busy road near A12 to be closed for two days
PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 November 2019
Archant
A main road in Ufford is due to be closed for two days next week due to tree felling works, Suffolk Highways have said.
Suffolk Highways have advised of closures and diversions on Yarmouth Road in Ufford. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Yarmouth Road, on the B1438, will be shut on Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14 between 9am and 3pm.
To enable works to be carried out safely, the road will be inaccessible for 640 meters east of the A12.
Suffolk Highways are advising drivers to follow alternative routes via the B1438, A1152, A12 and vice versa.