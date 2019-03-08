E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Busy road near A12 to be closed for two days

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 November 2019

The two slip roads leading from the A12 on to the B1438 and vice versa will be closed next week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A main road in Ufford is due to be closed for two days next week due to tree felling works, Suffolk Highways have said.

Suffolk Highways have advised of closures and diversions on Yarmouth Road in Ufford. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSSuffolk Highways have advised of closures and diversions on Yarmouth Road in Ufford. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Yarmouth Road, on the B1438, will be shut on Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14 between 9am and 3pm.

To enable works to be carried out safely, the road will be inaccessible for 640 meters east of the A12.

Suffolk Highways are advising drivers to follow alternative routes via the B1438, A1152, A12 and vice versa.

