Busy road near A12 to be closed for two days

A main road in Ufford is due to be closed for two days next week due to tree felling works, Suffolk Highways have said.

Yarmouth Road, on the B1438, will be shut on Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14 between 9am and 3pm.

To enable works to be carried out safely, the road will be inaccessible for 640 meters east of the A12.

Suffolk Highways are advising drivers to follow alternative routes via the B1438, A1152, A12 and vice versa.