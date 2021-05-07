How 'yarn bombing' is helping people feel happy in lockdown
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
Creative residents in Leiston have said they want to "make people feel happy" as the 'yarn-bombing' movement spreads across east Suffolk.
Around 400 people in the town are taking part in the project which has seen knitted characters and toppers appear in shops, gardens and even atop post boxes.
Yarn items have been spotted in many coastal towns in Norfolk and Suffolk over the last few weeks - including in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.
Many of the 'yarn-bombers' in Leiston are clinically extremely vulnerable and have been shielding during the pandemic, with the scheme helping with their mental health.
Doris Long, a member of the group who created a knitted tray of drinks to go on display outside the Royal Standard pub, said: "I got involved as I wanted to put a smile of people’s faces. I live alone and I just wanted to do something to make people feel happy."
Jo Thain, East Suffolk Council’s Leiston change manager, said: "This is an incredible project generated entirely by the local community and which has real potential to improve the mental wellbeing of those involved, and of local residents who can enjoy the artwork on display.
"In addition, the project is helping to enhance the appearance of the town and increase community pride. Everyone is welcome to get involved."
