Man left with suspected fractured eye socket after attack in Yates

<<< NEWS >>>> The Yates's bar in Head Street, Colchester Andrew Partridge Thursday 12/02/09 EADT 13.2.09

A man has been left with a suspected fractured eye socket after being knocked unconscious during an assault in Yates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at around 1.30am in the Colchester bar after the victim, a 33-year-old male, confronted a man over an allegation that he had grabbed a woman inappropriately.

He was knocked unconscious was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured eye socket.

While the suspect was being ejected from the building, Essex Police received reports that he had been assaulted.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assault and sexual assault and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

Essex police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed, has information or has mobile footage of these assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/13780/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.