E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man left with suspected fractured eye socket after attack in Yates

PUBLISHED: 13:06 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 26 January 2020

<<< NEWS >>>> The Yates's bar in Head Street, Colchester Andrew Partridge Thursday 12/02/09 EADT 13.2.09

<<< NEWS >>>> The Yates's bar in Head Street, Colchester Andrew Partridge Thursday 12/02/09 EADT 13.2.09

A man has been left with a suspected fractured eye socket after being knocked unconscious during an assault in Yates.

The incident happened at around 1.30am in the Colchester bar after the victim, a 33-year-old male, confronted a man over an allegation that he had grabbed a woman inappropriately.

He was knocked unconscious was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured eye socket.

While the suspect was being ejected from the building, Essex Police received reports that he had been assaulted.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assault and sexual assault and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

Essex police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed, has information or has mobile footage of these assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/13780/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Second man faces no further action over pub car park stabbing

Police at the scene on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Man who racially abused guard claims ‘friends of all types of nationality’

The incident unfolded at the Woodbridge branch of the Jobcentre Picture: GOOGLE

Man left with suspected fractured eye socket after attack in Yates

<<< NEWS >>>> The Yates's bar in Head Street, Colchester Andrew Partridge Thursday 12/02/09 EADT 13.2.09

Maycock obliges with vital late winner for AFC Sudbury

Tom Maycock ,who grabbed a late winner for AFC Sudbury against Brentwood Town. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON

‘It’s a joke’ - plans for 420 homes in rural village set for “crunch” meeting

Two planning applicatons totalling 420 homes are set for a
Drive 24