Court orders removal of travellers after almost four months in village

Suffolk County Council applied to magistrates for an order to remove travellers from Yaxley Picture: ARCHANT

A group of travellers have been kicked off land at the entrance to a Suffolk village after setting up camp almost four months ago.

An encampment of three caravans and three other vehicles settled on part of a disused highway in Yaxley, near Eye, on December 1.

Suffolk County Council visited the site with a gypsy and traveller liaison officer on two occasions before deciding the encampment would be tolerated until early January.

On January 15, a decision was made to evict the travellers, and an order was served under Section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act the following week – requesting they leave the area or face prosecution.

On Friday, the council successfully applied to magistrates for an order to remove the travellers, who have been offered a temporary authorised site while discussions regarding more permanent accommodation continue.