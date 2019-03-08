Court orders removal of travellers after almost four months in village
PUBLISHED: 13:23 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 22 March 2019
A group of travellers have been kicked off land at the entrance to a Suffolk village after setting up camp almost four months ago.
An encampment of three caravans and three other vehicles settled on part of a disused highway in Yaxley, near Eye, on December 1.
Suffolk County Council visited the site with a gypsy and traveller liaison officer on two occasions before deciding the encampment would be tolerated until early January.
On January 15, a decision was made to evict the travellers, and an order was served under Section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act the following week – requesting they leave the area or face prosecution.
On Friday, the council successfully applied to magistrates for an order to remove the travellers, who have been offered a temporary authorised site while discussions regarding more permanent accommodation continue.
