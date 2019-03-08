Partly Cloudy

Court orders removal of travellers after almost four months in village

PUBLISHED: 13:23 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 22 March 2019

Suffolk County Council applied to magistrates for an order to remove travellers from Yaxley Picture: ARCHANT

A group of travellers have been kicked off land at the entrance to a Suffolk village after setting up camp almost four months ago.

An encampment of three caravans and three other vehicles settled on part of a disused highway in Yaxley, near Eye, on December 1.

Suffolk County Council visited the site with a gypsy and traveller liaison officer on two occasions before deciding the encampment would be tolerated until early January.

On January 15, a decision was made to evict the travellers, and an order was served under Section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act the following week requesting they leave the area or face prosecution.

On Friday, the council successfully applied to magistrates for an order to remove the travellers, who have been offered a temporary authorised site while discussions regarding more permanent accommodation continue.

