Firefighters tackle Yaxley workshop blaze
Published: 10:19 AM January 24, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Four fire crews remain at the scene of a workshop fire described as "well alight".
The four crews, from Diss, Stradbroke and Eye, were called to the scene of the fire in Old Norwich Road, Yaxley, shortly before 6.50am Sunday, January 24.
On arrival they found the 100sqm workshop and the contents inside "well alight".
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The building and contents remain alight.
"We are currently using three hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to tackle the fire."
Police have also been called however the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising
- 2 Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages
- 3 New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods
- 4 'I thought we were really good' - Lambert's assessment of dire 1-0 home loss to Peterborough
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town lose as McGuinness puts through his own net
- 6 People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say
- 7 Man who had sex with underage girl avoids prison
- 8 Ipswich Town 0-1 Peterborough United: Toothless Town beaten as McGuinness own goal settles it
- 9 A life in agony: 27-year-old's daily torture battling constant pain
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Peterborough United