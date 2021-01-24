News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Firefighters tackle Yaxley workshop blaze

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:19 AM January 24, 2021   
Four fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Yaxley - Credit: Archant

Four fire crews remain at the scene of a workshop fire described as "well alight".

The four crews, from Diss, Stradbroke and Eye, were called to the scene of the fire in Old Norwich Road, Yaxley, shortly before 6.50am Sunday, January 24.

On arrival they found the 100sqm workshop and the contents inside "well alight".

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The building and contents remain alight.

"We are currently using three hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to tackle the fire."

Police have also been called however the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

