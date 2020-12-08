Yellow warning for fog re-issued for Suffolk and Essex
Another yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office following a misty 48 hours across the region.
The weather warning, in place from Tuesday morning through to 2am tomorrow, covers the entirety of East Anglia.
As part of the warning, the authority has warned of delays to public transport and has called on motorists to take care when on the road.
The call for caution comes following a foggy 48 hours across the region, with thick fog causing disruption on Monday morning.
One flood alert remains in place by the Flood Information Service, covering the River Thet and the Little Ouse River – stretching as far south as Bury St Edmunds.
The service warned that flooding of roads and farmland is possible.
