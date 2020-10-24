E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Weather warning for intense rainfall and gusts of wind this evening

PUBLISHED: 21:05 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:09 24 October 2020

Intense rainfall and gusts of wind have been forecast for this evening in parts of the East Picture: SIMON PARKER

Intense rainfall and gusts of wind have been forecast for this evening in parts of the East Picture: SIMON PARKER

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and gusty winds in parts of the East of England, including Ipswich and Colchester.

The Met Office yellow weather warning is for a short period of very heavy rain and gusty winds that will make for difficult travel and temporary flooding of some roads.

The areas that fall under the warning include Ipswich, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Manningtree, Colchester, Sudbury and Braintree.

The Met Office says 10 to 15mm of rain could fall in the space of half an hour and wind speeds could reach 40-45mph, possibly locally 50-55mph near the south coast.

This will make for difficult travelling conditions through the rest of the evening and some flooding is possible on roads, along with a few fallen branches.

Conditions will gradually ease from the west, forecasters say.

