Have you seen this van?

The keys to the yellow Volkswagen Caravelle were stolen from a property in Wadd Lane, Snape. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are looking for a yellow Volkswagen van which has been stolen by an unknown number of offenders who broke into a Suffolk property to take the keys.

At some point between 7.30pm Monday April 6 and 11am Tuesday April 7, the offender/s entered a property in Wadd Lane, Snape.

A set of keys belonging to a yellow Volkswagen Caravelle were taken from inside and the van was driven away from the property.

The offender/s also broke into several outbuildings at the property by cutting padlocks.

They stole a further number of items from inside, including; a Stihl leaf blower, a Husqvarna chainsaw, a Honda FG205DE garden tiller, a Honda generator, Paslode nailer IM350, Stihl steel cut-off saw TS410, Makita cordless multi-tool, other hand tools, driving glasses, a Sprayway gore-tex waterproof jacket, Zeiss binoculars 10 x 40 (BGAT DIALY), waterproof trousers and a toolbox containing hand tools.

Suffolk police are now appealing for witnesses or information about the burglary and ask anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious to contact them, quoting crime reference number: 37/20148/20 or via email at Edward.vincent2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk