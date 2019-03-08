Weather warning for rain in Suffolk and Essex this week

Shoppers, motorists and cyclists will be faced with heavy rain this week Picture: SIMON PARKER

Another yellow weather warning is in place over Suffolk and Essex, with heavy rain due to lash down this week.

the weather from Felixstowe to Haverhill, Brandon to Braintree, is going to be wet on Thursday, November 14 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT the weather from Felixstowe to Haverhill, Brandon to Braintree, is going to be wet on Thursday, November 14 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

All of East Anglia is covered by the Met Office weather warning for rain on Thursday, November 14, which is in place until midnight.

There are two smaller weather warnings in place in the north-east for the country on Monday and Tuesday this week, following a devastating volume of rainfall which as seen large parts of Yorkshire and the midlands flooded by overflowing rivers.

One woman has died as a result of the flooding.

According to the Met Office, a yellow weather warning can cause flooding to homes, businesses and susceptible roads, affecting public transport and resulting in longer journey times for all travellers.

There is also a chance of disruption to utilities and services in some areas of Essex and Suffolk.

In a statement on their website the Met Office said: "Periods of rain are expected to become widespread and locally heavy through Thursday.

"Rainfall totals of 15-30mm are likely, with some spots, particularly higher ground, seeing isolated totals of 40-60mm."

There are currently no flood warnings in place in either Suffolk or Essex.