Storm Dennis set to bring 'very strong winds' to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

We may only just be recovering from a battering by Storm Ciara - but now people are being warned that Storm Dennis is on the way, with the potential for similar disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the weekend, when the new storm is set to hit the county.

The warning said: "Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday."

A spokesman for East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest said it would bring similar weather to Storm Ciara, with the potential of gusts of wind of 50mph and heavy rain.

Whether that will lead to further road and rail disruption, including closures on the Orwell Bridge, is currently unclear.

The Weatherquest spokesman said said: "It looks like the weather will set in later on in the day - the morning should be clear and then it will ramp up.

"There are mild temperatures predicted of around 12C but there will be heavy rains and wind with widespread potential to have a similar effect as last weekend.

"It will likely stay windy heading into Sunday too."

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and buildings could be damaged by tiles blowing off roofs.

The government has advised that journey times might be longer or cancellations caused to road, rail air and ferry services.

Roads and bridges will be at risk of closing and power cuts could make a return - mobile phone coverage may also be affected.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur at sea fronts, coastal roads and properties from large waves and beach material being blown by the wind.

The Orwell Bridge closes when wind speeds exceed the safety threshold of 50mph and it was shut for 15 hours on Sunday when Storm Ciara hit.