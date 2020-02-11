E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Storm Dennis set to bring 'very strong winds' to Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 11:31 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 11 February 2020

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy brown

We may only just be recovering from a battering by Storm Ciara - but now people are being warned that Storm Dennis is on the way, with the potential for similar disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the weekend, when the new storm is set to hit the county.

The warning said: "Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday."

A spokesman for East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest said it would bring similar weather to Storm Ciara, with the potential of gusts of wind of 50mph and heavy rain.

Whether that will lead to further road and rail disruption, including closures on the Orwell Bridge, is currently unclear.

The Weatherquest spokesman said said: "It looks like the weather will set in later on in the day - the morning should be clear and then it will ramp up.

You may also want to watch:

"There are mild temperatures predicted of around 12C but there will be heavy rains and wind with widespread potential to have a similar effect as last weekend.

"It will likely stay windy heading into Sunday too."

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and buildings could be damaged by tiles blowing off roofs.

The government has advised that journey times might be longer or cancellations caused to road, rail air and ferry services.

Roads and bridges will be at risk of closing and power cuts could make a return - mobile phone coverage may also be affected.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur at sea fronts, coastal roads and properties from large waves and beach material being blown by the wind.

The Orwell Bridge closes when wind speeds exceed the safety threshold of 50mph and it was shut for 15 hours on Sunday when Storm Ciara hit.

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy road blocked after four car collision

The B1508 is blocked after a collision between four cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge tailbacks on A14 after van and car towing trailer collide

Traffic is queuing for miles after a collision on the Sugar Beet Roundabout on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings in Suffolk: some homes, businesses and roads still at risk

Sea surges covered the Felixstowe Ferry jetty yesterday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Orwell Bridge stays OPEN as Suffolk set for another day of strong winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA
Drive 24