Weather warning - winds of up to 60mph are expected to cause disruption

PUBLISHED: 11:27 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 09 March 2019

Strong winds could bring disruption next week Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

A weather warning has been issued for strong winds on Wednesday, with speeds expected of up to 60mph.

The Met Office’s yellow warning says to expect some travel disruption, which could include the Orwell Bridge being closed.

Highways England say they will be monitoring wind speeds closely and will issue a Tweet if they do decide to close the bridge.

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said there would also be strong winds over the weekend of 50/55mph, but on Wednesday we could see an escalation to 60mph.

He said: “There’s an area of low pressure that’s going to move down the North Sea and will cause the really strong winds for us on Wednesday. That’s the driver for it all.

“There can be disruption when you are getting gusts of 60mph across the area.”

What is a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office says some bus and train services are likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also probable.

The warning also means there could be some short-term loss of power and other services and it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

What about the weather this weekend?

Mr Bell said wind speeds this weekend would not be that dissimilar to next week.

It will very windy this afternoon, with showers in the middle of the day, with most of the rain clearing by 1/2pm.

There will then be some sunshine followed by rain coming in overnight and staying with us for a good portion of tomorrow.

Strong gusts of wind will be a feature of tomorrow afternoon, but the rain should have cleared away by then.

