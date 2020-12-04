Weather warning for ice issued by Met Office

People have been urged to take care walking on pavements after the Met Office issued a warning for ice in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice will come into force at 9pm tonight.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing, leading to icy patches on untreated surfaces.

A few showers are also expected across Suffolk and the far east of Essex – which could lead to more widespread ice in these areas.

The Met Office yellow warning will come into force at 9pm and remain in place until 10am tomorrow, with people urged to take care on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

This morning saw snow across parts of the region, with west Suffolk and parts of north Essex seeing a covering.

This made driving conditions difficult due to both surface water and slushy accumulations.

The conditions prompted Suffolk Highways to send its teams out to treat roads across the county, with priority one routes targeted.