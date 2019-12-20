E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Yellow weather warning in force for heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 06:54 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 20 December 2019

A yellow weather wanring is in place for heavy rain which is causing hazardous driving conditions and flooding Picture: HOLLY HUME

A yellow weather wanring is in place for heavy rain which is causing hazardous driving conditions and flooding Picture: HOLLY HUME

Archant

A yellow weather warning is in force for Suffolk and Essex, with the downpours leaving driving conditions hazardous.

Suffolk police are advising motorists to travel safely as they've had reports of standing water even on main carriageways.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: "The conditions on the roads this morning are very difficult and it's pretty bad out there."

The rain is expected to ease off around 10am but for now drivers have been advised to drop their speed.

Trains and public transport has not yet been affected.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Major roads in Suffolk and Essex suffer flooding after overnight deluge

Flooding has been reported across Suffolk and Essex (stock picture) Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Another morning of problems on the rail network – with main line services also affected

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading to London. Stock Image.

Suffolk has 6,000 potholes waiting to be repaired this Christmas

Felixstowe Pothole

Ipswich children to appear on Songs of Praise in Noah’s Ark visit

Pupils from St Margaret's Primary School in Ipswich are to appear on BBC's Songs of Praise following their trip to the ark Picture: PROMINENT

‘Not fit for purpose’: Business boss slams rail services

Doug Field has written to Greater Anglia's boss asking for answers to why services have been so delayed. Picture: Archant/NewAngliaLEP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists