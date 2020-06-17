Thunderstorms on the way as weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued in western areas of Suffolk and north Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO zakaz86

The Met Office has re-issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms for the entirety of this afternoon and evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes as forecasters predict heavy showers and thunderstorms to spread across the country from noon until midnight.

As part of the warning, the Met Office says fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, while power cuts may occur.

It adds “flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly”.

Much of England, Wales and southern Scotland is covered by the warning – with mid and west Suffolk also predicted to see disruption. North Essex, including Colchester, is also within the area.

More easterly parts of Suffolk, including Ipswich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe, are not expected to be affected.

A similar warning was issued on Tuesday night.