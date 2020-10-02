Yellow weather warning for rain in place for Saturday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: JANICE POULSON JANICE POULSON

Suffolk and north Essex are braced for a deluge of rain over the weekend - with the Met Office issuing a weather warning.

The yellow weather warning for rain comes into force at 3am on Saturday and will remain in place until the end of the day.

The Met Office has warned the rain on Saturday could lead to possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 14C of Saturday.

The warning said there could be conditions which lead to “difficult driving conditions and some road closures” and that “where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services”.

Between 15mm and 25mm of rain is expected to fall over the weekend.

Forecasters are predicting less rain on Sunday, with possible showers in the morning and peak temperatures of 13C.