Dense overnight fog could disrupt morning journeys

Dense fog is predicted to gather across the region overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Weather forecasters are warning of dense fog gathering across the county overnight and into Wednesday.

Fog will form overnight and may be slow to clear during Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

It could mean slower journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible.

There is also chance of delays or cancellations to flights, the Met Office warned.

Fog has started to form in the south of a warning area stretching across London, the East of England and East Midlands, and will become more widespread during Tuesday evening and night.

The fog is likely to become dense in places, with visibility of less than 100 metres, which may lead to some travel disruption and slower journey times.

Fog will clear in the south and west of the area during Wednesday morning, but may persist until early afternoon in places.

A yellow weather warning is in place for London and South East England until 1pm on Wednesday.