E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dense overnight fog could disrupt morning journeys

PUBLISHED: 17:16 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 17 December 2019

Dense fog is predicted to gather across the region overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dense fog is predicted to gather across the region overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Weather forecasters are warning of dense fog gathering across the county overnight and into Wednesday.

Fog will form overnight and may be slow to clear during Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

It could mean slower journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible.

You may also want to watch:

There is also chance of delays or cancellations to flights, the Met Office warned.

Fog has started to form in the south of a warning area stretching across London, the East of England and East Midlands, and will become more widespread during Tuesday evening and night.

The fog is likely to become dense in places, with visibility of less than 100 metres, which may lead to some travel disruption and slower journey times.

Fog will clear in the south and west of the area during Wednesday morning, but may persist until early afternoon in places.

A yellow weather warning is in place for London and South East England until 1pm on Wednesday.

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dense overnight fog could disrupt morning journeys

Dense fog is predicted to gather across the region overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Not the new trains’ fault’ says Greater Anglia after rail chaos

A new Stadler train about to depart from Lowestoft - most rural services should soon return to normal after the trains were found not to be responsible for signalling issues. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk MPs seek early talks over plans to upgrade A14

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I’m ready to go’... Freddie Sears boost for Blues as comeback continues apace

Freddie Sears on the ball for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

TV star opens new school library

Clare Balding unveils the plaque to open the new library at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists