E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:52 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 02 December 2019

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A weather warning has been issued for the East of England, with freezing fog said to be likely to disrupt flights and travel.

The yellow weather warning will be in effect for almost 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe yellow weather warning will be in effect for almost 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Met Office released the yellow warning at 9.35am today, advising that there could be disruption across all forms of travel across East Anglia.

The fog is expected to set in between 0.15am and 11am on Tuesday, December 3 and some areas could experience visibility of less than 100 metres.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office warned there could be "slower journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible."

It added: "There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights."

The fog and freezing fog will not be affecting all areas and should lift from most places during the morning, but some places may stay grey all day.

Areas across the East of England affected are Cambridgeshire, Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Luton, Southend-on-Sea, Suffolk and Thurrock.

The yellow weather warning means 'be aware' and advises people to think ahead about travel or disruption of day-to-day activity.

Most Read

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for 31 new homes to go behind popular rural pub submitted

A total of 31 houses could be built behind The Plough and Fleece Inn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Row after ‘victim-blaming baubles’ used to decorate Christmas tree

Pictures of the tree posted on Twitter by Reclaim the Night March Picture: RECLAIM THE NIGHT MARCH/TWITTER/AMY ROCH

Man arrested with cash and drugs seized after police raid

Police raided a home in Reydon with a man arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists