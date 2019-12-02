Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours.

A weather warning has been issued for the East of England, with freezing fog said to be likely to disrupt flights and travel.

The Met Office released the yellow warning at 9.35am today, advising that there could be disruption across all forms of travel across East Anglia.

The fog is expected to set in between 0.15am and 11am on Tuesday, December 3 and some areas could experience visibility of less than 100 metres.

The Met Office warned there could be "slower journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible."

It added: "There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights."

The fog and freezing fog will not be affecting all areas and should lift from most places during the morning, but some places may stay grey all day.

Areas across the East of England affected are Cambridgeshire, Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Luton, Southend-on-Sea, Suffolk and Thurrock.

The yellow weather warning means 'be aware' and advises people to think ahead about travel or disruption of day-to-day activity.