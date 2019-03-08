Weather warning issued as heavy downpours set to hit the region

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Suffolk and Essex today, with widespread heavy rain and thunder set to disrupt some areas.

The warning, which is in place from 4am to 11pm, says that "widespread rain is expected with some very heavy rain possible, bringing some disruption from flooding".

The yellow weather warning has been issued to the western parts of Suffolk including Newmarket and Haverhill, with parts of Essex also hit by the strong showers.

A spokesman for Weatherquest said: "Rain will spread across Suffolk this morning and most places will see some heavy showers throughout the day.

"The rain is coming in from the west of the region and it will start off very heavy this morning, but into the afternoon the showers should get lighter as the day brightens up and the rain spreads further north."

There could also be spells of thundery showers this afternoon in parts, and temperatures will be subdued.

Some places in the east will be brighter and slightly warmer with highs of 18C to 19C, while the wetter parts will have highs of 16C.

A statement from the Met Office said that "homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings".

It added: "Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."