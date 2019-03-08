E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weather warning issued as heavy downpours set to hit the region

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 24 September 2019

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Suffolk and Essex today. Picture: STEPHEN HUNTLEY

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Suffolk and Essex today. Picture: STEPHEN HUNTLEY

Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Suffolk and Essex today, with widespread heavy rain and thunder set to disrupt some areas.

It will be a very wet day across Suffolk and Essex today as the Met Office issues yellow weather warning. Picture: MICHAEL HALLIt will be a very wet day across Suffolk and Essex today as the Met Office issues yellow weather warning. Picture: MICHAEL HALL

The warning, which is in place from 4am to 11pm, says that "widespread rain is expected with some very heavy rain possible, bringing some disruption from flooding".

The yellow weather warning has been issued to the western parts of Suffolk including Newmarket and Haverhill, with parts of Essex also hit by the strong showers.

A spokesman for Weatherquest said: "Rain will spread across Suffolk this morning and most places will see some heavy showers throughout the day.

"The rain is coming in from the west of the region and it will start off very heavy this morning, but into the afternoon the showers should get lighter as the day brightens up and the rain spreads further north."

There could also be spells of thundery showers this afternoon in parts, and temperatures will be subdued.

Some places in the east will be brighter and slightly warmer with highs of 18C to 19C, while the wetter parts will have highs of 16C.

A statement from the Met Office said that "homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings".

It added: "Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

North Stander: But it’s so difficult NOT to get carried away!

Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham on Saturday. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

North Stander: But it’s so difficult NOT to get carried away!

Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham on Saturday. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Have your say on the new shape of Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council meetings might not be such a squash after May 2021. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Queen legend Brian May’s surprise visit to Ipswich Regent to watch We Will Rock You

Brian May was in the audience at the Ipswich performance of We Will Rock You Picture: Archant Library

Honeymoon plans left in ruins after Thomas Cook collapse

Rhys and Jess Levans' dream honeymoon was cancelled following the collapse of Thomas Cook Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

Weather warning issued as heavy downpours set to hit the region

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Suffolk and Essex today. Picture: STEPHEN HUNTLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists