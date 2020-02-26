E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Yellow weather warning issued for snow in Suffolk and Essex today

PUBLISHED: 07:21 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 26 February 2020

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice today. (Stock photo) Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Drivers are being warned of wintry showers and icy conditions during today's morning rush hour, as a yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk and Essex.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for snow and ice from 10pm last night until 10am today, with weather conditions set to bring travel disruption across the region and country-wide.

The warning states: "Wintry showers and icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption.

"Wintry showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning leaving surfaces wet and leading to icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces.

"These showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and snow at times, the snow mostly over higher ground. Some places are likely to see 1-3 cm of snow, mainly above 200 m, with 4-8 cm possible over the higher ground in northwest England, Wales and west Scotland."

The warning has been extended further east this morning, where wintry showers may leave icy patches for the morning rush hour.

Yesterday, Weatherquest forecaster Phil Garner said there was a chance of snow falling in the county on Thursday, despite temperatures the rest of the week remaining mild.

"Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a chance for frost to develop," he said.

"Some of the models are taking cloud cover that is coming Thursday morning to the east and missing the region.

"But others show some snow and sleet falling in patches across Suffolk, but it is unlikely to leave anything on the ground."

More: Chance of snow and sleet in Suffolk on Thursday

