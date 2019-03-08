E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stolen car chased by police

PUBLISHED: 16:54 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 09 August 2019

A view down York Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Two cars were damaged as a car believed to have been stolen was chased by police.

Officers had asked the Toyota Yaris to stop in York Road, Bury St Edmunds at 3pm on Thursday, August 8.

But when it failed to do so, officers pursued the vehicle - which they believed to have been stolen - before the driver "decamped", according to police.

An Audi A3 and a Ford Mondeo were damaged in the incident, although no-one is believed to have been injured.

A 19-year-old from Bury St Edmunds was later arrested in Prince Charles Avenue on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police when directed to do so, driving without insurance, aggravated vehicle taking, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and burglary.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries until Saturday, August 31.

Witnesses, or anyone with information related to this incident, are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police quoting reference 37/47321/19 by calling 101.

