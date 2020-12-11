News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'Outstanding' nursery given lifeline as plans for move approved

Published: 5:30 AM December 11, 2020   
An "outstanding" nursery is set to move to a new site after plans which handed them a lifeline were approved. 

Yorley Barn Nursery School has occupied a barn in Upper Road, Little Cornard, for over a decade but was recently asked to leave the premises - leaving managers heartbroken.

However, the nursery - which employs 12 people - was handed a lifeline by a nearby farmer and plans for its move have now been approved by Babergh District Council. 

The farming family agreed to sell the company a plot of land south of the A134 in Assington on a four-year payment plan, subject to planning permission which has now been approved. 

The location of the new barn, which will house three nursery rooms, a series of offices and a kitchen, was described as “perfect” by the company’s director Donna Page. 

The company says that outdoor space and nature is a major part of their teaching of children aged under five. 

