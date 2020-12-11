'Outstanding' nursery given lifeline as plans for move approved
- Credit: Archant
An "outstanding" nursery is set to move to a new site after plans which handed them a lifeline were approved.
Yorley Barn Nursery School has occupied a barn in Upper Road, Little Cornard, for over a decade but was recently asked to leave the premises - leaving managers heartbroken.
However, the nursery - which employs 12 people - was handed a lifeline by a nearby farmer and plans for its move have now been approved by Babergh District Council.
The farming family agreed to sell the company a plot of land south of the A134 in Assington on a four-year payment plan, subject to planning permission which has now been approved.
The location of the new barn, which will house three nursery rooms, a series of offices and a kitchen, was described as “perfect” by the company’s director Donna Page.
You may also want to watch:
The company says that outdoor space and nature is a major part of their teaching of children aged under five.
Most Read
- 1 Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under new rules?
- 2 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier?
- 3 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
- 4 Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district
- 5 Suffolk business searched as part of multi-million pound tax fraud investigation
- 6 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
- 7 Chain's shop workers given Boxing Day break
- 8 Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk
- 9 New specialist school opens in renovated Grade II listed manor
- 10 Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes