Festival-goers can pre-order the giant as part of a picnic to take away for the event.

A new farm shop, café, butchery and deli on the Suffolk/Norfolk border has launched a family-sized sausage roll just in time for Latitude Festival next week.

Old Hall Farm, in Woodton in Bungay, is crafting the gigantic savoury treat (which feeds four) from its own milk-fed pork sausagemeat, reared on the farm, covering it in homemade pastry.

The treat can be ordered in advance of the festival, or packed into a special festival picnic hamper, which can be ordered up to 24 hours in advance, and collected on the day as you make your way to one of the UK's largest music, arts and theatre events.

"We've got the deli fully open now," says Rebecca Mayhew of Old Hall Farm. "We're making all our own pastries and salads and coleslaws, so we thought this would be a bit of fun. The sausage roll is very large..but we can make smaller ones too."

Picnic baskets for four people are priced at around £25 including the sausage roll, two paninis (filling options include the farm's own ham, Baron Bigod cheese, their own pulled pork and egg mayonnaise made with their eggs. "Then we add in pork pies, freshly made cakes (we make a wicked chocolate brownie) and our Jersey milkshakes. We can add local wines for an extra charge, and we're now fully stocked with fruit and veg so we can add those healthy options too."

A ploughmans basket of three to four different local cheeses, fresh sourdough bread, pork pie, grapes, salad, local tomatoes and homemade piccalilli is also available to order.

The venture comes just a couple of months since the farm shop and café opened. "It's been brilliant," Rebecca adds. "We've had wonderful feedback from customers and great reviews… but then we have two amazing chefs so I'm not that surprised!"

Next up for Old Hall is the production of cheese from their Jersey herd, with first trials taking place next week.