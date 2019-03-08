Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk young chef competition begins at college restaurant

PUBLISHED: 12:08 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 13 March 2019

The Suffolk Young Chef of the Year competition is being held at West Suffolk College Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Archant

The Suffolk Young Chef of the Year competition which is this year being hosted at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds began this week.

The first heat saw eight young chefs battle it out preparing two courses for a judging panel which included Lee Bye, of Tuddenham Mill, Nick Claxton-Webb, of the Weeping Willow, Tessa Allingham, of Feast Publishing, Jon Matthews, of Bidfood UK and previous winner of the competition Jessica Noy, from Gamekeeper’s Daughter.

The event, sponsored by Bidfood UK, is being hosted at the college’s Edmunds restaurant.

Mike Mulvihill, director of service industries at West Suffolk College, said: “The Edmunds team are completely honoured to have been asked to host this year’s competition, it has been great to see some great friends of the college in to judge and also to see some of our former students as entrants.”

Mr Bye said: “This competition is so important as it opens doors locally to the candidates and it provides them with a fantastic platform for the future. “There is some really promising talent right on our doorstep and I am proud to be involved in something that can help them grow and develop.”

The final of the competition will take place on Friday, March 22, before an awards ceremony on April 29 where the winner will be announced.

