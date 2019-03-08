Young people take to the stage for Legally Blonde The Musical
PUBLISHED: 07:31 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 30 July 2019
Archant
Rehearsals are underway for the Suffolk Young People's Theatre annual summer production at Bury St Edmunds' historic theatre.
Founded by the late Ray Dyer in 1969, budding young actors - with ages ranging from 14 to 21 - traditionally stage a show in just three weeks.
This year, the international award-winning Legally Blonde The Musical explodes onto the Theatre Royal stage.
With the brightest and boldest Suffolk talent, the show takes the audience from the Sorority House to the Halls of Justice following the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in the pursuit of her dreams.
The action-packed musical features a large ensemble and is bursting with memorable songs and dynamic dances.
Legally Blonde The Musical by the Suffolk Young People's Theatre at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds will be performed from Wednesday, August 7 to Saturday, August 10. Evening shows at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.