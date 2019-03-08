Young people take to the stage for Legally Blonde The Musical

The Suffolk Young People's Theatre rehearsing for their annual summer production staged in just two weeks. This year's show is Legally Blonde staged at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds from Wednesday August 7 to Saturday August 10 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Rehearsals are underway for the Suffolk Young People's Theatre annual summer production at Bury St Edmunds' historic theatre.

Dan McKeown is Warner Huntington III and Faye Smith is Elle Woods Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Dan McKeown is Warner Huntington III and Faye Smith is Elle Woods Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Founded by the late Ray Dyer in 1969, budding young actors - with ages ranging from 14 to 21 - traditionally stage a show in just three weeks.

This year, the international award-winning Legally Blonde The Musical explodes onto the Theatre Royal stage.

With the brightest and boldest Suffolk talent, the show takes the audience from the Sorority House to the Halls of Justice following the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in the pursuit of her dreams.

The action-packed musical features a large ensemble and is bursting with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

Faye Smith, right, is Elle Woods in the show Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Faye Smith, right, is Elle Woods in the show Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Legally Blonde The Musical by the Suffolk Young People's Theatre at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds will be performed from Wednesday, August 7 to Saturday, August 10. Evening shows at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.