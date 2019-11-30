Talented Suffolk girl is surprise performer on BBC One's Michael McIntyre show tonight

A girl with "exceptional" singing talent is the youngest ever 'Unexpected Star' on comedian Michael McIntyre's BBC One show.

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds performing on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, which was filmed a week ago Picture: BBC/HUNGRY BEAR/GARY MOYES Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds performing on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, which was filmed a week ago Picture: BBC/HUNGRY BEAR/GARY MOYES

Souparnika Nair, nine, from Bury St Edmunds, is set to reach millions of people when she appears on our screens in Michael McIntyre's Big Show on November 30.

Her dad, Dr Binu Nair, an Addenbrooke's Hospital doctor, nominated her for a surprise performance at the London Palladium in front of more than 2,000 people.

In the show nominees only find out they are about to perform in front of the Big Show audience when they are revealed on stage.

Souparnika, a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury, said it had been a "complete surprise", adding: "It was amazing. It was a dream come true. There were so many people."

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds with her parents Renjitha and Binu on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Picture: BBC/HUNGRY BEAR/GARY MOYES Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds with her parents Renjitha and Binu on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Picture: BBC/HUNGRY BEAR/GARY MOYES

She said it had been "really great" to have had her dad, mum Renjitha, headteacher Peter Dewhurst and his wife in the audience for support last Saturday, November 23.

Her dad said: "We are thankful to the BBC and the Michael McIntyre Big Show team. We were really excited to be at the Palladium and really proud for her to have the opportunity to sing in front of such a great audience."

He said Souparnika revealed singing talent from an early age and began performing publicly at the age of six, including appearances at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre and the Norfolk County Music Festival.

She has also sung on BBC Radio as part of BBC Music Introducing, which is a platform for undiscovered talent.

She now has more than 6,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel where her videos have attracted more than 2.8 million views.

Her reception year teacher in Stockton-on-Tees spotted her talent, her dad said, and since the family moved to Bury last year Sebert Wood school has also encouraged her.

Mr Dewhurst said: "She's very modest and unassuming and she's not show-offy at all about her talent, which is absolutely exceptional.

Souparnika Nair performing at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre this year. She also sang there last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED Souparnika Nair performing at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre this year. She also sang there last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"She sang a song in the summer Sebert Singers' concert and I was absolutely moved to tears. It was so powerful."

He said the school community was "really proud of her", adding she was a credit to the school.

Souparnika, who particularly likes performing Patsy Cline songs, said she would like to be a professional singer when she is older.

As an all-rounder, who also excels at ballet, musical theatre and academic studies, the world is her oyster.

Souparnika Nair reveled musical talent from an early age Picture: CONTRIBUTED Souparnika Nair reveled musical talent from an early age Picture: CONTRIBUTED

-Michael McIntyre's Big Show is on BBC One on Saturday, November 30, at 8.10pm.