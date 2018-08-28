Young trombonist has the pick of music schools

King Edward VI music student Jodie Mitson. Picture: Zoë MacLachan Photography.

A young musician now has to pick between three music schools after impressing with her talents.

Trombonist Jodie Mitson, of King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, has received offers from The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and The RNCM - Royal Northern College of Music.

Both the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and the Royal Northern College of Music have also offered Jodie scholarships.

Alex Fouracre-Smith, subject leader for music at King Edward VI School, said: “Our A-level music students have, for many years, gone on to accept places at the finest conservatoires and universities there are for music and music-related undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

“Jodie’s success is absolutely stunning and richly deserved.”