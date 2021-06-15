Published: 5:50 PM June 15, 2021

The younger generation are being encouraged to get their Covid vaccine as over 18s are set to be able to book their jab by the end of the week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Young people from across Suffolk are being encouraged to get their Covid-19 vaccine when called upon by the NHS.

As the Freedom Day has been pushed back until at least July 19 officials are urging as many to get their vaccine as possible to help protect not just themselves but their loved ones, too.

The vaccine booking system in Suffolk opened to those aged 23 and 24 for the first time today (Tuesday, June 15) - with government officials also announcing today that they expect all over 18s to be able to book to their first jab by the end of the week.

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, is urging the younger generation to get the jab, as it not only protects them but the people around them.

"I hope everybody, regardless of age takes the opportunity to book their vaccination when they are called upon by the NHS," Mr Hicks said.

"Getting both jabs really does improve our chances in reducing the impact of Covid-19 in our communities, providing a strong resistance to current variants.

"It won’t just protect you, but your loved ones too.”

The vaccine rollout in Suffolk has proved to be successful so far, with the region leading the way with providing the first and second jab.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Our local vaccination programme continues to perform well and, with the age group now extended to all those aged 23 and above, it’s good to see so many people take up the offer of a vaccination.

“Each and every one of us must do all we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the wider community and it’s vital to remember that we are not safe will we have been vaccinated.

“Those eligible can make an appointment via the national booking system for any of a number of convenient locations across the patch, including vaccination centres, community pharmacies and GP surgeries.

“We also have a dedicated website, which features lots of local information about vaccinations and we urge people to visit it to have any questions they may have answered at www.sneevaccine.org.uk."