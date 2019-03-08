Oh help, oh no, it's your chance to meet a Gruffalo
PUBLISHED: 11:12 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 23 May 2019
Next month the Gruffalo will be wandering out of his deep dark wood to meet children at a shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.
On Saturday, June 8, fans of the incredibly popular Julia Donaldson book will get to greet the Gruffalo at the arc shopping centre.
Families that are feeling brave will get their chance to have their picture taken with the cuddly, but still slightly scary, character.
Abbie Panks, arc centre manager said: ""We love hosting family friendly events that the whole family can enjoy. It is the first visit for the Gruffalo to the arc shopping centre, and this is because the fans on Facebook voted him as one of their favourites.
"Character appearances are always very popular and we love to see the smile on both the adults and children's faces when they meet their famous friend."
The meet and greet the Gruffalo sessions will take place at 40 minute intervals throughout the day on June, 8: at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.
Read more: Suffolk set for colourful celebration on Elmer Day