Oh help, oh no, it's your chance to meet a Gruffalo

The Gruffalo is coming to the arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds this June Picture: ARCHANT

Next month the Gruffalo will be wandering out of his deep dark wood to meet children at a shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Brave children in Bury will be able to have their photographs taken with the cuddly, but slightly scary, Gruffalo Picture: ARCHANT Brave children in Bury will be able to have their photographs taken with the cuddly, but slightly scary, Gruffalo Picture: ARCHANT

On Saturday, June 8, fans of the incredibly popular Julia Donaldson book will get to greet the Gruffalo at the arc shopping centre.

Families that are feeling brave will get their chance to have their picture taken with the cuddly, but still slightly scary, character.

Abbie Panks, arc centre manager said: ""We love hosting family friendly events that the whole family can enjoy. It is the first visit for the Gruffalo to the arc shopping centre, and this is because the fans on Facebook voted him as one of their favourites.

"Character appearances are always very popular and we love to see the smile on both the adults and children's faces when they meet their famous friend."

The meet and greet the Gruffalo sessions will take place at 40 minute intervals throughout the day on June, 8: at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

