Your chance to send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

Suffolk children and parents may miss the chance to thank their teachers before the summer break (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Archant

Schools across Suffolk are set to close for the summer in the coming days - but the coronavirus outbreak has left many students and parents without the chance to thank their hard-working teachers.

The academic year has proved to be an extraordinary one for both students and teachers, with schools remaining closed to most children since the middle of March.

Our dedicated teachers have gone above and beyond the call of duty throughout the crisis to ensure students can continue to learn, working long hours in unfamiliar circumstances.

But the lockdown has, unfortunately, left families without the chance to send a heartfelt thank you to the schools and the staff who work tirelessly for their children.

In response, the EADT and Ipswich Star are giving you the chance to pay tribute to your teachers and school as the summer break approaches.

Simply fill out the form with your teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name, as well as any pictures you’re happy to share.

We will feature as many messages we can over the coming days as the school year comes to an end.