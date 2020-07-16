E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Your chance to send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

PUBLISHED: 13:21 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 16 July 2020

Suffolk children and parents may miss the chance to thank their teachers before the summer break (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk children and parents may miss the chance to thank their teachers before the summer break (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Schools across Suffolk are set to close for the summer in the coming days - but the coronavirus outbreak has left many students and parents without the chance to thank their hard-working teachers.

The academic year has proved to be an extraordinary one for both students and teachers, with schools remaining closed to most children since the middle of March.

Our dedicated teachers have gone above and beyond the call of duty throughout the crisis to ensure students can continue to learn, working long hours in unfamiliar circumstances.

You may also want to watch:

But the lockdown has, unfortunately, left families without the chance to send a heartfelt thank you to the schools and the staff who work tirelessly for their children.

In response, the EADT and Ipswich Star are giving you the chance to pay tribute to your teachers and school as the summer break approaches.

Simply fill out the form with your teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name, as well as any pictures you’re happy to share.

We will feature as many messages we can over the coming days as the school year comes to an end.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Burglary suspects had Taser when they allegedly broke into rural home, court hears

Both men appeared on video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigate alarm to find drunk rugby pro asleep inside restaurant

Edmundo Lounge in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

‘Beacon of hope’ could help save iconic Suffolk Punch

The new Suffolk Punch filly which has been born using innovative techniques Picture: STALLION AI

Cable company promises to repair roads after Ipswich Society’s anger

City Fibre's contractors are working across West Ipswich. Picture PAUL GEATER

Care home rated the best in mid-Suffolk by residents and relatives

Uvedale Hall care home in Needham Market has achieved an exceptional rating in an independent review based on feedback from care home residents and their relatives. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES