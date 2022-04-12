Eight ways the cost of living has risen in Suffolk

The EADT and Ipswich Star have today launched the Your Money Matters campaign. - Credit: ARCHANT/PA

The cost of everything from energy to council tax has gone up in price, putting the biggest squeeze on household budgets in living memory.

That's why this newspaper is today launching its Your Money Matters campaign to try and help readers through the crisis.

This is a breakdown of how costs have risen in the past few months.

Energy bills

Up 54%, a £693 increase on average

The biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory has come into effect after regulator Ofgem was forced to hike the price cap by 54% as gas prices soared to unprecedented highs.

The energy price cap for those on default tariffs who pay by direct debit has risen by £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 for a typical household.

Heating oil

Up 75%, £625 per 500-litre delivery

Last September, those with oil-fired boilers were paying about £250 for a 500-litre delivery, since then prices have leapt to anywhere between £600 and £875 depending on how they pay and the length of their contracts.

Water bills

Up 6.7%, £33 a year on average

Households of five people will see their average bill rise as much as 6.8%, increasing it to £677.83 a year.

Council Tax

Up 3%, £32 per year for a Band B property

Suffolk County Council approved a 3% rise in council tax from April 2022.

It means a Band B home – the most common in the county – will pay 62p per week more, or 80p for a Band D

Council tax bills also include elements from district/borough or city councils and, in some cases, town and parish councils, as well as the police which have also risen.

Fuel costs

Up 7%

The RAC said the average cost of a litre of petrol on forecourts rose by 11.6p to end the month at 163.3p. Diesel prices rose even more sharply, up 22.1p per litre to 177.3p.

The increases came despite a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty on March 23.

National Insurance

Up 1.25p in the pound

Employees, businesses and the self-employed will pay an extra 1.25p in the pound.

Ministers have said the plan is to use the extra revenues to fund the NHS, health and social care.

Grocery shopping

Up 5.2%

The cost of groceries is now 5.2% higher than it was a year ago, with inflation in the past four weeks hitting its highest level in nearly a decade.

Hospitality VAT

Up 5%

The industry saw VAT dropped to five percent to support its recovery during the pandemic.

It rebounded back to 12.5% last October as restrictions eased, but has now returned to 20%.

As part of the Your Money Matters campaign, we have launched a readers survey to hear people's personal experiences as to how the crisis has impacted them.

You can take the survey below, or if you have a story related to the campaign please email eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk.

If you're struggling, you can speak to your local Citizens Advice centre on 0800 0683131, or if you specifically want help with debts you can reach a local debt centre on 0800 3280006.