Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

A 16-year- old boy accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has denied “rounding up” up people to carry out an attack after he and a friend were allegedly humiliated by members of a rival group in Ipswich town centre.

During his second day in the witness box at Ipswich Crown the youngest of six defendants accused of murdering 17-year-old Tavis said he’d been in Ipswich town centre with co-defendant Aristote Yenge on June 2 when he saw two men approaching them looking aggressive.

He claimed one of them accused him of “trying to get with” his girlfriend the previous evening and he had denied it.

However, he claimed the man called him a liar and he and Yenge went into Lush followed by the other two men to “remove themselves from the altercation”.

The 16-year-old said the incident was broken up by a police officer and he and Yenge then went to a friend’s flat in Great Gipping Street.

Questioned by his barrister Paul Bentley QC he denied that having been “humiliated” by members of a rival gang in the town centre he had started making a series of telephone calls at the flat to “round up people to form a group to carry out an attack.”

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address all deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2 last year.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area where they lived, and the “Neno” group who came from the Nacton area of Ipswich, for what “J-Block” perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends earlier on the day in question.

Giving evidence the 16-year-old told the court he had been a member of the J-Block gang but wasn’t by June 2 last year.

He denied being involved in Tavis’s murder and said he wasn’t in the vicinity of Packard Avenue at the time of the fatal attack.

The trial continues.