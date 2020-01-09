E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Youth detention for county lines drug dealer

PUBLISHED: 09:30 10 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A county lines drug dealer who claimed he was forced to come to Suffolk to sell drugs to clear a drug debt has been sentenced to 27 months youth detention.

Thomas Tadhunter was detained by police officers in Abbott's Road, Bury St Edmunds at lunchtime on September 2 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to a police investigation where 24 wraps of heroin and 12 wraps of cocaine, each worth between £10-£20, were found in his boxer shorts.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting said Tadhunter claimed he had been ordered by his drug dealer to come to Bury St Edmunds to sell drugs to clear a drug debt.

Tadhunter, 18, of Goodmayes Lane, Ilford, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent supply and was sentenced to 27 months detention in a young offenders' institution.

Folishade Abiodun said her client was remorseful and was keen to move away from Ilford and his old associates when he was released from custody.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Rising sea levels could turn new Sizewell power station into ‘nuclear island’

A professor has warned rising sea levels could mean Sizewell becomes surrounded by water in the future Picture: MIKE PAGE

A1120 partially blocked after lorry and car crash

The A1120 runs across Suffolk and has been partially blocked by a two vehicle collision by Pettaugh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Free wedding show in Essex this weekend

Zoe & Adam, 3rd August 2014

Crash between two cars near A12 Copdock interchange

The collision happened on the A12 half a mile away from the Copdock interchange. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists