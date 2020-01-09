Youth detention for county lines drug dealer

A county lines drug dealer who claimed he was forced to come to Suffolk to sell drugs to clear a drug debt has been sentenced to 27 months youth detention.

Thomas Tadhunter was detained by police officers in Abbott's Road, Bury St Edmunds at lunchtime on September 2 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was taken to a police investigation where 24 wraps of heroin and 12 wraps of cocaine, each worth between £10-£20, were found in his boxer shorts.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting said Tadhunter claimed he had been ordered by his drug dealer to come to Bury St Edmunds to sell drugs to clear a drug debt.

Tadhunter, 18, of Goodmayes Lane, Ilford, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent supply and was sentenced to 27 months detention in a young offenders' institution.

Folishade Abiodun said her client was remorseful and was keen to move away from Ilford and his old associates when he was released from custody.