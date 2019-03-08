New £150,000 fund announced to support young people in Suffolk

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A new fund will support the fresh wave of life-changing work with young people in Suffolk - with the public sector, businesses and private donors playing a crucial role.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Singleton chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Stephen Singleton chief executive of the Suffolk Community Foundation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alongside the research, the Youth Intervention Fund will be launched today by Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore, in partnership with Suffolk Community Foundation (SCF).

Mr Passmore said: "I have seen at first hand some shocking and heart-wrenching situations involving our young people that are completely unbelievable in 21st Century Suffolk.

''The research published this week is vital, however implementing the solutions must go hand in hand and I've always said that a team approach to funding is the only way to go if we want to maximise the impact we can make.

"That's why I set a challenge to other funders to join me in creating the Youth Intervention Fund.''

He pledged £50,000 to the fund, while the Suffolk Community Foundation has so far sourced a further £100,000 from private individuals and business donations.

You may also want to watch:

Community groups can apply for funding of between £2,500 and £20,000 per application for a project to support young people.

Mr Passmore added: "I'm really humbled by the donations that Suffolk people are making to the fund and the joint vision we all now have to making a difference.

"I would encourage any organisation working with young people to take a look at the fund and consider how this money could support them to increase the excellent work they are already doing with our young people in Suffolk."

SCF chief executive Stephen Singleton said the role of business and private donors had been crucial.

"Their generosity empowers us to react quickly and cut through the red tape that sometimes hampers our ability to change the lives of young people. In this instance we were able to source generous private funding to support both the research project and this important new fund.

"Having said this, often a private gift is stimulated by match funding from the central government or our own local public sector.''

To find out more about how to apply for a grant or if you would like to consider making a donation to support local Suffolk charities, please visit www.suffolkcf.org.uk