E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Youth remanded over stabbing of woman

PUBLISHED: 14:52 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 17 January 2020

The scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where Siobhan Phillips was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

The scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where Siobhan Phillips was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Archant

A plea hearing for a teenager accused of attempting to murder a woman who suffered multiple stab wounds during a knife attack in Needham Market has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 17) was a 17-year-old boy from Ilford, London, who cannot be named due to his age.

You may also want to watch:

He is accused of attempting to murder Siobhan Phillips, aged 29, who was stabbed repeatedly in Quinton Road, Needham Market, on October 19 last year.

The boy, who was arrested in London, is also charged with possession of a bladed article on the same date in Quinton Road.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on the defendant and his four to five day trial, if there is to be one, will take place the week commencing July 27.

The teenager was remanded in custody.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

Forensic Services vans arriving at the scene in Brickfields Avenue Newmarket this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Needham Market residents stranded without power after cable damaged

Needham Market has been hit by a poweroutage after an electricity cable was damaged. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What’s putting our youngsters off the full English breakfast?

Why do young people turn their noses up at a full English breakfast? Not the black pudding, surely?

Youth remanded over stabbing of woman

The scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where Siobhan Phillips was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists