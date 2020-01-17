Youth remanded over stabbing of woman

The scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where Siobhan Phillips was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi Archant

A plea hearing for a teenager accused of attempting to murder a woman who suffered multiple stab wounds during a knife attack in Needham Market has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 17) was a 17-year-old boy from Ilford, London, who cannot be named due to his age.

You may also want to watch:

He is accused of attempting to murder Siobhan Phillips, aged 29, who was stabbed repeatedly in Quinton Road, Needham Market, on October 19 last year.

The boy, who was arrested in London, is also charged with possession of a bladed article on the same date in Quinton Road.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on the defendant and his four to five day trial, if there is to be one, will take place the week commencing July 27.

The teenager was remanded in custody.