Litter busting goal for youth football team

Players from Cornard Dynamos Under 13s football team with the litter they collected. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY Ross Bentley

Players for a youth football team in Great Cornard collected 17 bin bags of rubbish as part of a fund-raising litter pick.

Members of Cornard Dynamos' Under 13s team spent a Saturday morning scouring the lanes and parks of the village to clean up their local area.

Each player also collected sponsorship to go towards buying training tops for the squad.

Team manager James Wilson said: "We thought it would be a good idea to combine doing something for the local environment and community with raising money to buy the tops.

"Once you start looking it's incredible how much litter there is. We had plenty of positive comments from passers-by and the boys really enjoyed the experience."

The team cleared litter from Canhams Road, paths near Thomas Gainsborough School and the Stevenson Centre, Wells Hall Road and Cornard Country Park.

Sudbury Town Council's community wardens helped out by lending the litter pickers high-vis vests and collecting the bags at the end.