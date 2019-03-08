Youths 'causing a nuisance' detained after trying to enter school site

Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two youths were detained by police after reportedly trying to enter Haverhill's Samuel Ward Academy.

Haverhill Police Tweeted that the two young people were "causing a nuisance" at the secondary school in Chalkstone Way, Haverhill.

The academy itself later Tweeted after the reported incident on Friday, October 4: "Two youths with nothing better to do than cause trouble tried to access our site."

However the school said the youths were "apprehended within minutes" after being challenged by staff and a quick response by police officers.