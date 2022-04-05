YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend - Credit: credit BBC/The Syndicate/Wilderness Reserve/PA

YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have enjoyed a stay at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk.

Online influencers Alfie Deyes, Zoe Sugg, known as Zoella, and Joe Sugg, along with his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell, stayed at Wilderness Reserve, near Saxmundham, over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Joe Sugg said the stay was a "great weekend away with loved ones at the thatched paradise of dreams".

According to the Wilderness Reserve website, the resort describes itself as "where pure countryside meets luxury staycation and the definition of a holiday cottage to rent is being redefined".

Wilderness’s Reserve homes are on a 8000 acre private estate and features a number of unique properties, with one cottage surrounded by a moat.

The YouTube stars are not the only famous faces to visit the east Suffolk site recently – with comedian Jack Whitehall also staying there in March of this year.

TV Presenters and former pop stars Marvin and Rochelle Humes were along the famous faces to visit the Wilderness Reserve in 2021.