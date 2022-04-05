News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:02 AM April 5, 2022
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend - Credit: credit BBC/The Syndicate/Wilderness Reserve/PA

YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have enjoyed a stay at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk.

Online influencers Alfie Deyes, Zoe Sugg, known as Zoella, and Joe Sugg, along with his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell, stayed at Wilderness Reserve, near Saxmundham, over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Joe Sugg said the stay was a "great weekend away with loved ones at the thatched paradise of dreams".

According to the Wilderness Reserve website, the resort describes itself as "where pure countryside meets luxury staycation and the definition of a holiday cottage to rent is being redefined".

Wilderness’s Reserve homes are on a 8000 acre private estate and features a number of unique properties, with one cottage surrounded by a moat.

The YouTube stars are not the only famous faces to visit the east Suffolk site recently – with comedian Jack Whitehall also staying there in March of this year.

TV Presenters and former pop stars Marvin and Rochelle Humes were along the famous faces to visit the Wilderness Reserve in 2021.

Suffolk Live News
Instagram
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston.

Pubs

New landlord pledges a change of tune for pub

Dominic Bareham

person
A sketch of the Heybridge North Garden Suburb development

Housing News

Decision to take place on first phase of 1,000-home development

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Philip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group

Pub group owner toasts ‘massive’ win at awards event

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visited Fort Landguard tonight.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visits historic Suffolk fort

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon